Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 162,668 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

