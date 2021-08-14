Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$74.25

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$74.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Calian Group alerts:

TSE:CGY opened at C$65.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.48. The stock has a market cap of C$731.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$53.27 and a 1-year high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$138.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$119,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.