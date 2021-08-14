Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lazard were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Lazard by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 66,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

