LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LCNB by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LCNB by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LCNB by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

LCNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

