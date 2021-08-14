Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:LEA opened at $170.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.49. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

