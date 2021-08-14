Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

