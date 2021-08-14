Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $199.88. 100,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.78. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.