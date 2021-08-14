Ledyard National Bank Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $162.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

