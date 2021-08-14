Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,830 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,794,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,316,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

