Ledyard National Bank Sells 818 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.85. 170,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

