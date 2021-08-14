Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 774,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,964. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

