Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.