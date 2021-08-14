Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 870 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.93.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

