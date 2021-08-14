Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Update

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LPHM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,193. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Lee Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures personal care and cosmetic products. The company specializes in personal care products, such as lip balm for chapped lips, nasal spray, nail care products, depilatories, and quit smoking items. Its products category includes aloe vera products, antacids, baby care, cosmetics and douche, cough and cold products, depilatories and waxes, laxatives, lip balm products, men's personal care, oral care, pain relievers, personal care, skin care, tobacco accessories, topical ointments/creams, and vitamins and nutritional items.

