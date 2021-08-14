Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) Short Interest Update

Lee Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPHM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LPHM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,193. Lee Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Lee Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
