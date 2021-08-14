Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $175,600.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

LEGH stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $450.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

