Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BWG opened at $12.71 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 66,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,409 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

