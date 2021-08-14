Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BWG opened at $12.71 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.