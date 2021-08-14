LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,880 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $493,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 122,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 166.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.5% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $115,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.