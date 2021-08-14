LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The company has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

