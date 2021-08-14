LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 450 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,880. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

