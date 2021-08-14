LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJNK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653,435 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 244,055 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,881 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,304,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 1,320,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,378. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45.

