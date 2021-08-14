LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of EFR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.43. 132,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

