Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,618.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

