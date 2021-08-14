Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.