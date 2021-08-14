Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,555. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.