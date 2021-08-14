LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 8.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,734,000 after buying an additional 6,165,982 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,278,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,736,000 after buying an additional 3,855,785 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,595,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,292,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.92. 2,036,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,239. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91.

