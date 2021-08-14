LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.17 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.35. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

