LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.16. 556,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43.

