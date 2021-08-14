Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.11.

LI stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

