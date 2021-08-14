Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Trading Down 6.9%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 73,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,261,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEV. DA Davidson began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

