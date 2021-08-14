Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$123.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$123.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$118.95. 540,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,844. The firm has a market cap of C$15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.16. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$37.51 and a 1 year high of C$122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

