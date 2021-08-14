Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 33.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.40. 816,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.03. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

