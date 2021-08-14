Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.40. 816,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.03. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

