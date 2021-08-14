Link Machine Learning One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,156.00 (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Link Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $25,156.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00153900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.25 or 0.99751457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.39 or 0.00871460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Link Machine Learning

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

