Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Achieves Market Cap of $2.82 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00139989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00155257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.86 or 0.99822305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00868763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

