Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 94.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,203 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $395,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 37,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 27,914,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,601,199. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.