Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.26. 151,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

