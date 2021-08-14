Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

