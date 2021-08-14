Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. 69,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,203. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.76.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

