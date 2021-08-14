Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.12. 787,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

