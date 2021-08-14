Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 7,100 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.63 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

