Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after purchasing an additional 431,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,951,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,134,707 shares of company stock worth $67,269,824. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.79. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

