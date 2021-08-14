Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $254,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lyft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

