Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Avalara were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 24.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.