Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.