Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,627 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 143,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

