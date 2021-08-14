Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $320,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.28. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.