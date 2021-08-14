Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 3,137 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

