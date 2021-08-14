Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes $236,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,433 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $29,964,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

