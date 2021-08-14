London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.43. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

