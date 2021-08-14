L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.17

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.17 and last traded at $94.77, with a volume of 49465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.39.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

